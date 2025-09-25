Azerbaijan’s renewables rise turns energy storage into hot commodity – Nobel Energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The increasing load on the power grid from renewable sources requires the introduction of energy storage systems to ensure grid stability, Nobel Energy's Director of Renewable Energy Projects Can Aslan spoke at the "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" event in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that this practice is already widely used in Europe and is gradually gaining ground in Azerbaijan.

According to Aslan, the growing share of renewable energy sources in the energy system inevitably leads to additional load on the grid, making the use of energy storage systems necessary.

"Today, when obtaining grid connection permits in Europe, operators already require developers to include storage systems to compensate for the imbalance caused by renewable energy generation. Now this approach is being implemented in Azerbaijan," he explained.

The company official emphasized that while previous projects lacked such requirements, new projects in Azerbaijan already include the use of storage systems.

Furthermore, Azerenergy is implementing a major project to build a storage system, which will improve the stability of the national grid.

"Storage units are necessary not only to maintain grid balance and stability, but also to address issues of power compensation, synchronization, and rapid response to fluctuations in the system. These measures will be implemented in the near future," Aslan stressed.