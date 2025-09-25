Iran and France engage in negotiations over nuclear issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot discussed issues related to Iran's nuclear program in New York, Trend reports via Iran's MFA.

According to the information, the ministers met after the recent meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on diplomatic initiatives aimed at preventing the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism, which provides for the restoration of sanctions against Iran lifted by the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has decided to reinstate sanctions against Iran that were frozen after the 2015 nuclear deal. This decision was supported by the US, the UK, France, and Germany. If the leaders of Iran and Europe fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reinstated on September 26.

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231 on July 20, 2015. This resolution led to the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and the imposition of broad sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

According to Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, if one party to the plan complains about a violation of the plan by another party, various stages are initiated. If these stages are unsuccessful, the complaining party may raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If a complaint against Iran is filed and accepted by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran may be reinstated. In addition, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action authorizes members of the UN Security Council to take military action against Iran.