Sara Logistics affirms Azerbaijan’s key role in securing Europe’s energy supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan provides stable and reliable oil and gas supplies to Europe, Sara Logistics Director Ulvi Ojagli said at the “Caspian and Central Asia - Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade and Logistics” event in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is a reliable and stable source of energy for Europe, especially as energy security becomes increasingly important amid geopolitical tensions,” he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan itself is a major producer of oil and gas. The Caspian Sea reserves are a major source of hydrocarbons, and the country's energy resources are key to diversifying supplies to Europe and reducing dependence on Russian energy sources. Azerbaijan's oil fields are being developed jointly with international partners such as BP, SOCAR, and other companies.

Ojagli emphasized that Azerbaijan is also located on important logistics routes, making it one of the key players in regional cooperation.