Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix achieves all-time high U.S. audience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has taken the cake as the most-watched race ever in the United States, Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

U.S. broadcaster ESPN, which has the keys to the Formula 1 kingdom, has seen viewer interest hit the roof like never before.



The main race, held on September 21, attracted nearly 1.1 million viewers during the live broadcast, setting a new record for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on American television.



The race hit the airwaves bright and early in the morning U.S. time.

The previous record was established in 2021 with a whopping 970,000 viewers, while in 2024, the audience dipped to 865,000, showing that the tide has turned.



Overall, the average TV audience for Formula 1 races in 2025 across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC has reached 1.4 million viewers — setting a new all-time high for Formula 1 broadcasting in the U.S. The last record stood at 1.21 million back in 2022.



The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix rolled into town from September 19 to 21. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed victory in the race.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel