Ambassador predicts boom in China-Europe Railway Express train transit across Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The number of China-Europe Railway Express trains passing through Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea is expected to double this year compared to 2024, the Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei said during a reception held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, this year has really been a feather in the cap for China-Azerbaijan relations.

“This year, President Ilham Aliyev visited China twice. Our heads of state signed a Joint Statement on the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership and reached a number of important agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in areas such as the Belt and Road Initiative, green energy, and the digital economy. It's a great honor for me to witness these historic milestones in the development of our bilateral relations,” Mei stressed.

