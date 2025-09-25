Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Negotiations with Armenia produced positive results as they were conducted only on a bilateral basis - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 25 September 2025 21:05 (UTC +04:00)
Negotiations with Armenia produced positive results as they were conducted only on a bilateral basis - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared his views on peace negotiations with Armenia during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “We proposed five basic principles rooted in international law, we tabled the proposal for a Peace Treaty. Then we initiated a negotiation process on its draft text, which lasted from October 2022 to summer 2025. Despite several attempts to derail the process, the negotiations produced positive results, as they were conducted on a strict bilateral basis, free from any kind of external interference.”

