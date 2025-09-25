Azerbaijan chairs informal meeting of CICA Foreign Ministerial Council (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held under the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan as part of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers and other high-level representatives of CICA Member States discussed the progress achieved since Azerbaijan assumed the Chairmanship of CICA in December 2024, as well as exchanged views on current regional and international developments.

In his opening speech as Chair of the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the strategic priorities set by Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship, particularly in the areas of connectivity, digitalization, and sustainability.

He also elaborated on the efforts made toward CICA’s institutional development and its transformation into a full-fledged international organization.

Bayramov also drew attention to the importance of Azerbaijan's key initiatives, including the flagship initiative of the establishment of the CICA Women's Council and the progress made towards the establishment of the CICA Finance Summit.

He also highlighted the successful organization of the CICA Business Council and Business Forum, as well as the 13th CICA Think Tank Forum, all held in Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Minister further underscored the importance of Azerbaijan’s flagship initiatives, such as the establishment of the CICA Women’s Council and the creation of the CICA Finance Summit.

The meeting noted that the establishment of these new advisory bodies will strengthen thematic cooperation among member states.

The CICA Secretary General and heads of delegations of member states delivered remarks, praising Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship for its exemplary leadership, forward-looking vision, and strong commitment to strengthening the organization.

The member states highlighted the role of the Chairmanship in advancing CICA’s institutionalization and fostering result-oriented cooperation.

They expressed their appreciation for Azerbaijan’s initiatives, stating that such efforts greatly contribute to enhancing CICA’s effectiveness as a platform for dialogue, trust-building, and multilateral cooperation across Asia.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of important decisions, including the formal establishment of the CICA Finance Summit and the CICA Women’s Council as two new advisory bodies within the framework of the organization.

The council also adopted statements marking the 80th anniversaries of the end of World War II and the establishment of the UN.

Through these declarations, member states honored the historic sacrifices made in the victory of World War II and reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of multilateralism.

They emphasized the role of the CICA as a platform for dialogue, confidence-building and cooperation in promoting peace, security and sustainable development in Asia and beyond.

The Ministerial Council Statement highly appreciated the efforts of the Azerbaijani CICA Chairmanship.

To recall, since December 2024, Azerbaijan has been Chairing CICA, the largest regional platform in Asia, comprising 28 member states. Continuing its strong record of leadership in multilateral formats, Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship has declared the promotion of dialogue and result-oriented cooperation across the CICA region as a top priority, under the motto “A Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization, and Sustainable Development in Asia”.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel