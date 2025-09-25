One of the gravest humanitarian challenges facing Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period is the landmine contamination - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. One of the gravest humanitarian challenges facing Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period is the threat posed by landmines planted during the time of Armenian occupation, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

Recalling that since November 2020, more than 400 Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel were killed or seriously injured by landmine explosions, the head of state said that this massive contamination obstructs the safe return of displaced persons and delays reconstruction projects.