Turkmenistan, Switzerland explore new areas of partnership at UNGA

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 25. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow met with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

The leaders discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, highlighting the expansion of ties based on mutual respect and neutrality, which contributes to international stability.

Key areas of potential collaboration include finance, pharmaceuticals, green energy, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges.

President Berdimuhamedow invited Keller-Sutter to the International Forum in Ashgabat on December 12, marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust. The Swiss President thanked him for the invitation and emphasized the importance of Ashgabat’s initiatives in promoting dialogue and humanitarian cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both leaders exchanging warm wishes.