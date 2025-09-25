Azerbaijan announces volume of direct investments from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. China's direct investments to Azerbaijan amounted to $942.3 million from 1995 through the first half of 2025, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said during a reception in Baku, Trend reports.

"Total investments from Azerbaijan into China reached $2.1 billion, of which $1.9 billion was allocated through the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

According to the deputy prime minister, in recent years, Azerbaijan has been pulling out all the stops to push a green energy agenda, with China being one of its ace partners in this endeavor.

“Azerbaijan’s reliance on China’s innovative technological potential in implementing its green energy strategy confirms the strategic importance of our partnership in this area,” Mustafayev emphasized.

He also pointed out the forging of sister-city ties between a handful of cities in Azerbaijan and China.

In particular, during President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China in April, an agreement was signed to establish sister-city ties between Nakhchivan and Urumqi.

“There are strong opportunities for further expanding interregional cooperation. Realizing this potential will contribute to deepening ties across trade and economy, transport and transit, humanitarian collaboration, and other key areas,” the deputy prime minister added.

