Kazakhstan set to host next Eurasian Universities Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The Eurasian Universities Summit will continue next year in Kazakhstan, Phil Beattie, Director of Global Engagement at Times Higher Education (THE), said during the summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Eurasian Universities Summit will be held at the K. I. Satpayev Kazakh National Research Technical University," Beattie said.

The above summit in Baku aggregated stakeholders from premier academic institutions, thought leaders, and global entities to deliberate on the trajectories for the advancement of tertiary education and collaborative research initiatives within the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel