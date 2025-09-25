Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Right after our victorious war, Azerbaijan declared its readiness to open a new page in relations with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 25 September 2025 21:01 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The 10 November 2020 marked the capitulation of Armenia and restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity after nearly 30 years of occupation, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

“Right after our victorious war, Azerbaijan declared its readiness to open a new page in relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the head of state emphasized.

