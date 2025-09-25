President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Georgian PM

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend reports.

The head of state congratulated Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on his birthday, wishing him good health and continued success in his endeavors.

Irakli Kobakhidze expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani leader for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Georgia noted that relations between their countries are characterized by friendship and strategic partnership, and exchanged views on the development of cooperation across various areas.