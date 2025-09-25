Chinese enterprise catching on to Azerbaijan’s increasing allure for battery storage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Azerbaijan is emerging as one of the promising markets for battery energy storage systems (BESS), said Engel Tastan, Country Manager of China’s GoodWe for Türkiye and Central Asia, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 in Baku, Tastan stressed that before diving into the deep end with BESS, investors usually keep their ear to the ground regarding the stability and capacity of the electricity grid, not to mention the government regulations that throw a lifeline to solar and wind projects.

“If production is high and the grid is stable, this becomes one of the key factors positively influencing investors’ decisions. Every investor assesses the grid’s condition, capacity, and load level before taking a step,” he noted.

The GoodWe representative underlined that Azerbaijan stands out as a prospective BESS market.

“However, at the initial stage, the government should ensure legal and institutional support for solar and wind energy projects. The best approach is for the government to consult with international experts in this field, as experience from different markets helps establish the most effective rules to build investor confidence.

Once the investment phase in solar and wind projects is complete, the implementation of BESS for grid balancing and other needs can be discussed,” he explained.

