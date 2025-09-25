Kazakhstan’s cheap fuel sparks black market exodus – RV-Oil&Gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Prices for RON-92 and diesel fuel in Kazakhstan are significantly lower than in neighboring countries, which creates a number of problems for the domestic market, Rassul Abdukhalilov, CEO of the Kazakh company RV-Oil&Gas, said at the “Caspian and Central Asia - Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade and Logistics” event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the significant price gap encourages the illegal export of fuels and lubricants outside the country.

“According to the Kazakhstan Financial Monitoring Agency, between 10,000 and 50,000 tons are illegally exported from the country every month. As a result, the domestic market is experiencing an additional deficit, which has to be made up for by imports from the Russian Federation,” Abdukhalilov said.