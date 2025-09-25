Azerbaijani Deputy PM checks out key North‑South Corridor port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ A delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, visited the port in Bandar Abbas, an important part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, during an official trip to Iran, on September 24, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The Cabinet reported that the delegation checked out the port facilities and went over its infrastructure.

Saeed Rasouli, Vice-Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, delivered a detailed presentation on the port and provided information about its operations. Possible avenues for cooperation were also discussed during the meeting.

As part of the visit to Bandar Abbas, Mustafayev held talks with the Governor of Hormozgan Province Mohammad Ashouri Taziani, during which the sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation opportunities.

