Iran, EAEU forge ahead with new roadmap cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have signed a 3-year cooperation roadmap covering the 2025-2028 period, Trend reports via the EAEU Commission.

According to the report, the roadmap was signed in Moscow on August 24 by Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabek, and EAEU Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Atabek said the roadmap establishes the overall framework for trade and economic cooperation between Iran and the five EAEU member states. The document aims to implement the free trade agreement more effectively and to further develop trade ties between the parties.

Atabek noted that the signing of this document, along with the execution of other agreements, will enhance cooperation in infrastructure, logistics, road, maritime, customs, and digital trade sectors.

Slepnev added that since the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, trade turnover has increased by around 16 percent, with further growth expected by the end of the year.

The free trade agreement was originally signed in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 25, 2023, and trade turnover is projected to reach between $18-20 billion within 5 to 7 years following the agreement’s entry into force.

On March 15, 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the implementation of the free trade agreement law across various sectors in Iran.

