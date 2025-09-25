Kazakhstan tweaking border crossing fees for freight vehicles and use of e-queue

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. Recently, the Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Madi Takiyev signed an order adjusting the fees for crossing the State Border of the Republic of Kazakhstan by motor vehicles, cargo, and goods, as well as for the use of the electronic queue during border control procedures, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

The updated border crossing fees are as follows:

Logistics conveyances, encompassing both trailer units and semi-trailer configurations, with a booking processed via the automated electronic queuing mechanism (per unit) - 1 MCI (Monthly Calculation Index) equates to 3,932 tenge ($7.08)



Logistics conveyances, encompassing articulated units and semi-trailer configurations, designated for expedited (non-scheduled) transit - 1 MCI equates to 3,932 tenge ($7.08).



Logistics conveyances, encompassing articulated units and semi-trailer configurations, for accelerated transit - 100 MCI equates to 393,200 tenge ($707.76)



Logistics conveyances, encompassing both trailer units and semi-trailer configurations, for the allocation of a booking slot utilized in secondary reservations - 100 MCI equates to 393,200 tenge ($707.76)



Collateral for utilizing the digital queue management framework for vehicular transit - 20 MCI = 78,640 tenge ($141.55)



This directive is operational as of today, September 25, 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel