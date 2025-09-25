Kazakhstan’s Tokayev resets deck with major moves in presidential administration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has carried out a series of personnel changes in the Presidential Administration, relieving and appointing new staff members, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

By order of the President of Kazakhstan, Bakhytzhan Sapiyev has been appointed Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position. By another order, Alikhan Zhamsatov has been appointed Head of the Department of State Control of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Additionally, by other orders, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has relieved the following individuals of their positions:

Tamara Duisenova, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Kanat Sharlapaev, Assistant to the President for Economic Affairs;

Yernur Baspaev, Advisor to the President;

Zakarya Kunsulu, Advisor on Science and Innovation.





