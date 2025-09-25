Kazakh Almaty’s superski dreams back on track with approved master plan

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. The Board of Directors of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd. has approved the updated master plan for the Almaty Superski project, aimed at developing ski tourism, Trend reports via the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

CEO of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd. Yerzhan Yerkinbayev presented the updated master plan for the Almaty Superski resort, which was developed in collaboration with the internationally renowned company Pas Grau International (PGI).

“The project incorporates modern technologies for ski equipment production, satellite data for analyzing climate and terrain conditions, and the introduction of ‘green’ standards. It is based on global best practices applied at more than 120 resorts worldwide,” the information reads.

Moreover, Joan Viladomat, President of PGI, emphasized the importance of the selected site, which is located near a major metropolitan area. This proximity ensures a stable flow of tourists and will allow the resort to become a regional leader from its early years of operation. According to him, the presence of well-developed urban infrastructure - hotels, restaurants, and transportation - will reduce the need for extensive development directly on the resort site.

Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the importance of adhering to environmental standards during the construction process. He stressed that the project must be implemented strictly in accordance with national and international laws, with minimal environmental impact and a strong focus on preserving the natural balance of the region.

Following the meeting, the master plan was approved by the Board of Directors and will serve as the foundation for preparing a feasibility study and project cost documentation.

The Almaty Superski project is expected to become a major driver of tourism development in Kazakhstan, providing new opportunities for both residents and visitors, and contributing to national goals for economic diversification.