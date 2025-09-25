A new travel season with AZAL: from European capitals to seaside resorts

Starting October 26, Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, will switch to its autumn–winter schedule, offering nearly 50 destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Ticket sales for most routes are already open.

The updated schedule highlights the most popular routes, with frequent flights to Istanbul, Tbilisi, and Tel Aviv. At the same time, AZAL’s network continues to cover major business and cultural hubs in the region — from Doha and Riyadh to Almaty, Tashkent, and Tabriz.

European routes also remain a key part of the schedule, with flights to Paris, London, Vienna, Berlin, and Prague, as well as to Barcelona and Milan. This makes Baku a convenient starting point for travel to Europe. For those seeking sun and seaside holidays, AZAL will continue flights to Antalya and Trabzon, while services to the Maldives and Sharm El Sheikh will also resume.

The variety of routes further strengthens Heydar Aliyev International Airport’s position as a modern transit hub connecting Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Passengers connecting through Baku can count on convenient transfer times and comfortable facilities.

While expanding its route network, the airline is also actively developing digital services. Passengers can book tickets online, select seats when purchasing, pre-order special meals, upgrade their travel class, and purchase baggage. These options make traveling as convenient and flexible as possible.

The new season with AZAL combines a wide choice of destinations, modern services, and comfort — allowing passengers to plan their trips with ease at any time of the year.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL.