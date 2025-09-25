Uzbekistan, COSCO discuss expanding logistics and trade cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with a delegation led by Ji Haidong, Chairman of Shipping Logistics & Supply Chain Management, to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

During the talks, the Uzbek contingent underscored the nation’s advantageous investment ecosystem, encompassing fiscal and tariff incentives, alongside continuous initiatives aimed at enhancing transport and logistics frameworks.



The dialogues also concentrated on avenues for amplifying synergies, optimizing fiscal engagements, and strategic initiatives to inaugurate a state-of-the-art COSCO logistics hub in Uzbekistan. The delegation commended the progressive transformations currently underway in the nation and articulated a keen interest in establishing a corporate representative office within the republic.

COSCO Shipping Logistics & Supply Chain Management (COSCO Logistics) is an international company under COSCO Shipping Group, providing a wide range of logistics services and global supply chain management solutions.

