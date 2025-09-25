Turkmenistan invites Portugal to int'l forum on peace and trust

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 25. Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow met with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa during his visit to the United States, Trend reports.

The sides highlighted the friendly nature of Turkmen-Portuguese relations, based on equality and mutual respect, and expressed their readiness to further develop cooperation and leverage existing potential.

Both presidents noted that Turkmenistan and Portugal regularly support each other’s initiatives on the international stage, including within the United Nations. In this context, President Berdimuhamedow referenced the UN General Assembly’s decision to designate 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and invited President Rebelo de Sousa to an international forum in Ashgabat on December 12.

President Rebelo de Sousa thanked his Turkmen counterpart for the invitation and praised Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality, saying it strengthens the country’s international standing.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing confidence in the continued development of bilateral relations and wishing each other success.