UzCargo revalidates RA3, paving smooth path for direct cargo flights to UK

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. UzCargo, the cargo operator of Uzbekistan Airports, has successfully completed the revalidation of its international RA3 (Regulated Agent Third Country) status, which authorizes the company to handle and prepare cargo and mail shipments bound for the United Kingdom, Trend reports.

“Obtaining RA3 status is an important step in strengthening Uzbekistan’s position on the global logistics map. We can now directly process shipments to Europe and the UK, which opens up new opportunities for exports and transit while enhancing international airlines’ and clients’ trust in our cargo terminal,” UzCargo noted.

The confirmation of RA3 further solidifies Uzbekistan Airports Cargo’s role as a strategic freight hub in Central Asia and strengthens its reputation among international carriers and logistics partners.

RA3 status is granted to cargo terminals outside Europe following an independent validation carried out by EU- or UK-accredited auditors. Once compliance with international air cargo security standards is confirmed, the status is officially issued. This year, UzCargo successfully passed revalidation after relocating its cargo terminal to a new site