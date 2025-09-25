Greece enhances security protocols for critical rail operations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The Minister of National Defense of Greece, Nikos Dendias, was present as a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) was signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Konstantinos Kyranakis and Deputy Minister of National Defense Thanasis Davakis, Trend reports.

The decision establishes a comprehensive framework for psychological and psychometric evaluation of personnel performing critical security duties on the railway.

The JMD, signed during a special event in the “Ioannis Kapodistrias” hall of the Ministry of National Defense, was established in cooperation with the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, represented by Deputy Minister for Fiscal Policy, Thanos Petralias. It will be implemented under the responsibility of “Hellenic Railways” Single-Member S.A. (S.E.M.A.E.) with the decisive contribution and expertise of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

The assessments include psychometric tests evaluating memory, attention, concentration, and communication; psychomotor tests assessing reaction speed and coordination; as well as behavior and personality evaluations, with an emphasis on emotional control and responsibility. Additionally, interviews with specialized psychologists are planned.

The decision provides for different categories of evaluation: selective, during recruitment; initial, at the start of service; periodic, at regular intervals; and extraordinary, when special needs or circumstances arise.

A transitional implementation is foreseen, starting with a pilot assessment of 60 employees, and the decision takes effect from its publication in the Government Gazette.

The process is carried out by Special Committees for Professional Suitability (EEC), which include military personnel, representatives of S.E.M.A.E., and a member of ASEP (Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection).

GEETHA is responsible for the continuous adaptation and updating of the psychometric tests, ensuring their quality and reliability. At the same time, full protection of personal data is guaranteed in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).