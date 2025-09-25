Azerbaijan notes elephantine rise of Middle Corridor's appeal via logistics hubs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Logistics hubs significantly enhance the Middle Corridor's attractiveness, Director of the International Transportation Department at Azerbaijan's Absheron Logistics Center Nijat Asgarov said at the "Caspian and Central Asia – Oil Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade, and Logistics" event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, as full-fledged centers providing value-added services, they contribute to the development of the Middle Corridor.

"This pertains to an extensive suite of contemporary offerings: integration, bundling and re-bundling, tagging, disaggregation, value-added manufacturing, and the capacity to warehouse goods directly within the regional terminals and distribution centers," Asgarov stated.



In his assessment, nodes within the Middle Corridor not only streamline logistical operations but also dynamically influence trade patterns, drawing increased cargo throughput and strategic partnerships to the area.

