Uzbekistan, China discuss investment and joint projects in crucial sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. At the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, a roundtable was held with the participation of Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov and Zhao Ai, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of the China Economic System Reform Research Association, who headed the Chinese delegation to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The gathering was further graced by high-ranking officials from prominent Chinese enterprises and esteemed institutions.



The stakeholders concentrated on leveraging capital influx and bolstering innovative ventures within the sectors of industrial development and infrastructural enhancement. Specific focus was directed towards establishing optimal parameters for the execution of collaborative initiatives designed to enhance pivotal sectors of the economic landscape.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership, fostering long-term and mutually beneficial relations, and deepening the bonds of friendship between Uzbekistan and the People’s Republic of China.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow rapidly. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, reflecting a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This robust growth highlights the deepening economic ties between the two countries and underscores China’s role as one of Uzbekistan’s most important and reliable partners.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel