IFC, DAVR-BANK sign loan agreement to support small businesses in Uzbekistan
IFC and DAVR-BANK have signed a loan agreement to expand access to finance for micro and small enterprises in Uzbekistan, with a particular focus on women-led businesses. The partnership aims to unlock growth, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen the country’s private sector by addressing critical financing gaps for underserved business owners.
