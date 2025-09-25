Azerbaijan, Pakistan review milestones in strategic relations development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, held a phone conversation with the chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on September 25, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

According to information, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood. The conversation highlighted the significant role of President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to Pakistan, visits of Pakistani prime ministers to Azerbaijan, and the signed agreements in deepening bilateral ties.

The officials noted that, in line with the spirit of relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries, productive cooperation has also been established between the parliaments. They emphasized that their legislative bodies maintain close collaboration both bilaterally and within international parliamentary organizations.

During the phone call, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

