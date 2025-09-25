Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Washington Summit signals new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 25 September 2025 21:10 (UTC +04:00)
Washington Summit signals new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The recent Washington Summit has also signaled a new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “Together with President Donald Trump, we signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments regarding the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to develop a Charter on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. It opens new horizons for partnership in political, economic, energy, regional connectivity, defense, security, and other fields.”

Latest

Latest

Read more