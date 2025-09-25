President Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump for support to peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Overall, the agreements reached during my August visit to the United States carry historic significance, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for opening a new chapter in Azerbaijan-US relations, for his decision to elevate the ties to the level of strategic partnership, and for his support to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.