We play strategic role in connecting Caspian region with international markets - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Energy security is linked to peace, regional connectivity, and economic development. Azerbaijan continues to play an active role in advancing these objectives globally, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable and indispensable partner in ensuring the energy security of many countries. We play a strategic role in connecting the Caspian region with international markets through diversified oil and gas pipelines,” the head of our state said.