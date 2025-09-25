Nasimi Festival lights up Baku's Icherisheher with cornucopia of dazzling pieces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. A series of captivating performances have been staged in the historic heart of Baku – Icherisheher as part of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with the support of ICESCO, Trend reports.

To kick things off, right by the 15th-century Mausoleum of Seyid Yahya Bakuvi, a real gem of medieval Azerbaijani architecture and decorative art, nestled in the courtyard of the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, and framed by the ancient walls of Icherisheher, the performance "Mast-i Darvish" took center stage, drawing inspiration from Nasimi’s ghazal "Mast".

The script was written by poet and author Ilgar Fahmi, while the production was directed and led by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Bahruz Vagifoghlu, who also composed the original synthesized music.

The ancient alleys and stone archways of the old city sprang to life, dancing to the tune of the poet's breath for a fleeting hour.



Nasimi’s ghazals rang out like a bell, weaving a tapestry of thought that suggested man is but a drop in the ocean of the Divine, carving out a niche in the grand scheme of things, with a purpose to fulfill upon stepping into this world.



The powerful premiere hit the ground running, leaving the audience over the moon with their enthusiastic ovations.

“The Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes a wide range of cultural events - literary, musical, theatrical - and the Nasimi Festival holds special significance in promoting the ancient legacy of this great poet. This particular ghazal is actually little known; it’s rarely encountered. Our People’s Artist Jahangir Novruzov discovered it and proposed bringing it to the stage.

Based on a script by Ilgar Fahmi, and with the involvement of actors from the State Pantomime Theatre, we created this piece, or rather, not just a play - more of a ritual performance, a spiritual act because this is a work of the soul, a breath of spirituality. We sincerely hope for more such events, so that not only we, but the audience - our people - can be nourished by this spirit,” Vagifoghlu said.

According to him, this oeuvre occupies a pivotal position within the trajectory of his creative praxis.

“Such characters can’t be just ‘created’. If a role resonates with your soul, it finds you itself. Previously, I prepared a production called ‘Gil’, where I embodied the character of Muhammad Fuzuli. Today, it’s Nasimi. All these figures were Sufis, great minds. They belong to the same spiritual element, the same breath. Today, we were able to gather people attuned to this energy, and pass it on to the audience.

If after the show the audience doesn’t want to leave, if they embrace us, take photos, and you see lightness and joy on their faces - it means that spirit was with us, it passed through us to them, bringing bright energy,” he added.

Later on, in the Bayil Rocks area, the project "Eshg-i nur" (Love of Light) was unveiled - an exhibition and mystical journey woven around three threads: love, light, and symbol.



The installation was a feast for the eyes, showcasing a cornucopia of visual artworks, vibrant living displays, and multimedia presentations brought to life by more than 20 budding artists.



Here, love isn’t just a feather in the cap of emotion; it’s a spiritual calling, a divine magnet that pulls at the very heartstrings of existence.

The project’s author and curator is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sabina Shikhlinskaya.

The series of presentations continued with "Unveiling the Word", a performance by choreographer Lenay Seyidalizade, exploring the image of a person who carries truth within his body: his skin may be stripped away, but the word remains.

Nazrin Mammadova cooked up a delightful blend of Nasimi’s ghazals, mixing in mugham and electronic music to whip up a modern spiritual soundscape that hits all the right notes.



The curtain will fall on the Nasimi Festival at the Ateshgah Fire Temple, a gem of historical-architectural significance.



The "Savalan" group is set to roll out the red carpet for a night steeped in spirit and mystery, paying homage to the timeless legacy of the illustrious poet Nasimi.

