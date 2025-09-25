Support from ADB and WB helps Azerbaijan inspirit its heating system efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. An analysis of the condition of heating boiler systems is being carried out in cooperation with companies from Germany and Denmark, with solutions being proposed and a legal framework currently under development, Founder and CEO of Energazer LLC Suleyman Majidli said during the “Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia” event held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is working with the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance the energy efficiency of heating systems. As part of its technical assistance projects, ADB has allocated a grant of $1.1 million for heating infrastructure. In partnership with German and Danish companies, we are conducting assessments of existing boiler systems, proposing solutions, and drafting the necessary legal basis,” Majidli noted.

The head of the company also recalled that by Presidential Decree dated March 1, 2024, the Energy Efficiency Fund was established.

“Both the public and private sectors, including companies like ours, are working to ensure that this fund is used more effectively and transparently. Our objectives are clear, but their implementation requires a well-defined structure and planning, especially at the initial stage,” he explained.

Majidli also brought up ongoing and planned projects in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

“We won a tender issued by the Ministry of Energy a year ago. As part of that tender, we were selected to conduct energy audits in residential buildings and industrial facilities. Data was collected from 40 high-energy-consuming factories, and in-depth model audits were carried out at seven of them. These revealed significant energy efficiency potential.

Currently, the company is working on two major projects. One is a cogeneration project, also in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy. The other focuses on the decarbonization of heating systems, integration of renewable energy sources, and technical support, with financing provided by ADB," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel