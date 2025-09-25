Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Permanent removal of Section 907 by US Congress would strengthen trust and cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 25 September 2025 21:12 (UTC +04:00)
Permanent removal of Section 907 by US Congress would strengthen trust and cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. “The waiver by President Trump of the sanctions imposed on Azerbaijan in 1992, in the form of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, is a historic step as well, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that the permanent removal of Section 907 by the US Congress would eliminate a legacy of double standards and help strengthen trust and cooperation at a time when Azerbaijan is contributing to global security and stability.

