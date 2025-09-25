Azerbaijan is proud of its global humanitarian assistance efforts - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan is proud of its global humanitarian assistance efforts. We are providing aid to countries affected by natural disasters, conflicts, and public health emergencies, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan contributed to the COVID-19 response, donating and financing protective equipment, medical devices, and vaccines to over 80 countries in need,” the head of state emphasized.