More than 50,000 people already live, work, and study in the liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. During the occupation period, Armenia levelled to the ground hundreds of our cities and villages, deliberately destroyed 65 mosques. This was the policy of Armenia, which was ruled by war criminals for almost 30 years, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

“We are rebuilding villages and cities razed to the ground. Under the Great Return Program, already more than 50,000 people live, work, and study in the liberated territories,” the head of state said.