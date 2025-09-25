Caspian Sea is shrinking rapidly and main reason is not climate change - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Back in 2022, at the Summit of the Caspian Littoral States, I raised the issue of environmental degradation of the Caspian Sea. Today situation is much worse. Caspian Sea is shrinking rapidly. The main reason is not climate change, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

The Head of State noted that joint efforts of littoral states are needed to stop ecological catastrophe with unpredictable consequences. Azerbaijan also is ready to cooperation closely with the UN to tackle this problem.