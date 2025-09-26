UAE, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan trade threads in major textile auction
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan
Entrepreneurs from the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan participated in the 23rd auction of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy