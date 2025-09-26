Ardahan University puts shoulder to wheel for Garabagh University’s dev't, rector says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ The main goal of the visit to Azerbaijan is to support Garabagh University and speed up its development, and we'll do our best for this, Turkish Ardahan University Rector Ramazan Korkmaz told Trend.

He emphasized that very fruitful meetings were held within the framework of the visit.

"We have come to Baku as the rectors of eight universities from the Eastern Anatolia region with the organization of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Igdir University, Igdir Azerbaijan House, and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Kars. Here we had a very fruitful meeting with the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov. Then we visited the Turkish Embassy in Baku.

Then we met with the Deputy Minister of Science and Education. Cooperation between higher education institutions in Türkiye and Azerbaijani higher education institutions was discussed at all meetings. The issues of student and teacher exchange, increasing the level of education, and scholarships were on the agenda.

This is my first time in Azerbaijan. I have come to Baku and liked it very much. The city is very beautiful, clean, and has magnificent architecture. I'm very pleased to be here. I was very happy to see the development of brotherly Azerbaijan. As the rector of Ardahan University, we'll be happy to welcome our Azerbaijani brothers to our university, to have students study, and to have teachers work here," the rector added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel