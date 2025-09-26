Turkmenistan’s single window system opens up to international scrutiny

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 26. Independent international experts conducted a final analysis of the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” project, implemented by the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in partnership with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Trend reports via the service.

Currently, 19 ministries and 24 sectoral administrative agencies are connected to the Single Window system. In 2024, around 100,000 permits were processed through the platform, while about 120,000 documents were registered in the first eight months of 2025.

According to the assessment, the system represents an important step toward accelerating foreign economic relations and simplifying government–business interactions. Experts emphasized that its objectives are closely aligned with Turkmenistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization.

The review also highlighted improvements in interagency cooperation and the creation of new opportunities for advancing digital public administration.