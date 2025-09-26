Kazakhstan breaks ground on ambitious oil refining roadmap through 2040

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has begun the practical implementation of its Oil Refining Industry Development Concept through 2040. The Ministry of Energy outlined 19 key actions, with 8 already completed, focusing on expanding refinery capacity, boosting petrochemical production, and improving fuel quality.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register