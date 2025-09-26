Azerbaijan’s gas market heats up with increased demand in Europe, Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Demand for Azerbaijani gas is growing in Europe and the Middle East, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Zeynalov, said during the First Azerbaijan-British Policy Dialogue held at ADA University, Trend reports.

He also said that Azerbaijan continues to reliably supply natural gas to 14 countries in Europe and beyond.

"In August, at the request of our Ukrainian partners, we made a significant gas delivery to Ukraine, which was successfully delivered via the Trans-Balkan route. Following this, deliveries to Syria began. These volumes are intended to support the country's key infrastructure, including education, which clearly reflects the growing demand for Azerbaijani gas," Zeynalov emphasized.

According to him, the current trend demonstrates Azerbaijan's high export potential not only in Europe but also beyond.

"The Middle East and Türkiye, which can act as a strategic energy hub, are becoming especially important. This concerns not only natural gas supplies but also the development of clean energy delivery routes to Europe and the Middle East.

It's also important to consider the potential for implementing advanced technologies, including vacuum energy solutions, for example, in Saudi Arabia, which can become a driver for green energy projects," the deputy minister noted.

