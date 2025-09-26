Azerbaijan takes lead in carving out region’s energy future, deputy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. A number of interrelated projects being implemented by Azerbaijan will form the foundation for shaping the future energy landscape of the region, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Zeynalov, said during the First Azerbaijan-British Policy Dialogue held at ADA University, Trend reports.

"One of the key areas is the Caspian Sea-Black Sea energy corridor, which will combine several technologies, including solar generation and offshore wind energy in the Caspian Sea. Investors are already evaluating the optimal implementation mechanisms, and the initial internal rate of return indicators look promising thanks to the price difference between source regions and consumer regions. Our goal is to create three fully operational lines by 2032," Zeynalov emphasized.

Speaking about the Azerbaijan-Central Asia energy corridor, the deputy minister noted that this project will enter the feasibility study stage in November.

“The process of selecting companies and assembling is nearing completion. It is important that our partners from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also determine the possible volumes of supplies to the Caspian, which will allow us to build a long-term model of cooperation,” he explained.