Azerbaijan and UK ponder digital bridge to give SMEs leg up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. It would be useful to launch a program to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through digital channels, creating a two-way corridor linking Baku's free economic zones with London accelerators like White City Campus, Malini Mehra, CEO of Globe Legistarors and curator of Baku Climate Action Week, said during the First Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue held at ADA University, Trend reports.

"These accelerators are an effective tool for supporting companies from both sides in establishing and developing bilateral business. For example, we could initially support the entry of 25 UK companies into the Eurasian market in Azerbaijan, and similarly, 25 Azerbaijani companies into the UK by 2027," she noted.

According to her, this also allows companies to be informed about the opportunities and challenges of starting a business in another country.

Government incentives can support companies in the early stages, providing legal support, advice on starting a business, opening bank accounts, and other key issues.

"Another initiative is the creation of a forum for cultural and creative diplomacy, which will be held alternately in London and serve as a platform for exchange between the creative industries of the two countries," she added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel