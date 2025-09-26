Kyrgyzstan and Bahamas build bridges with new diplomatic relations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 26. Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and Bahamas Foreign Minister Frederick Audley Mitchell signed a joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers emphasized that this step will serve as a starting point for developing cooperation in political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Kyrgyzstan and the Bahamas agreed to strengthen dialogue between their foreign ministries, exchange visits, and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture, tourism, sustainable development, and finance.

The sides also highlighted climate change, expressing their intent to jointly promote initiatives to protect ecosystems and advance green development.

The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.