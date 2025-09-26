Turkmenistan, Hungary set to hold intergovernmental commission meeting in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 26. The sixth meeting of the Turkmen-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will take place in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Hojamyrat Geldimyradov reported on preparations for the upcoming meeting at a session of the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday.

The agenda will cover a wide range of areas, including trade, economics, energy, textiles, agriculture, transport, water management, and environmental protection. Discussions will also address cooperation in the social sphere, particularly in science, education, healthcare, culture, sports, and tourism.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a resolution approving the composition of the Turkmen side of the Intergovernmental Commission, which is set to convene in the coming days.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and Hungary agreed to open cross-embassies to further strengthen bilateral relations.