EBRD backs Techno Cable Group to boost Uzbekistan’s green energy and exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting Uzbekistan’s decarbonisation and industrialisation goals with a loan of up to $17.5 million to Techno Cable Group (TCG), a leading local manufacturer of copper and aluminium electrical cables, Trend reports.

The financing will help TCG expand production capacity, purchase specialised manufacturing equipment, and secure raw materials. The company expects to boost its copper-wire output by 160 percent and aluminium-wire production by 230 percent, while also diversifying its product range and entering export markets, including the European Union.

The project aligns with Uzbekistan’s 'Uzbekistan 2030' strategy, which seeks to triple the country’s copper output. Increased availability of domestically manufactured cables will support the expansion of the national grid, electrification, and renewable energy projects.

Beyond capacity expansion, TCG will also undergo a digital transformation with EBRD’s support, introducing modern enterprise systems to streamline finance, HR, supply chains and production. The initiative includes internship programmes with local universities to strengthen the skills of young professionals and build a sustainable talent pipeline for the industry.

Uzbekistan remains the top recipient of EBRD financing in Central Asia for five consecutive years. To date, the Bank has invested nearly 5.33 billion euros in 186 projects across the country, with a strong focus on private sector development.