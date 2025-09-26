Azerbaijan’s hydrogen plans gain traction with multiple firms via EBRD tender race

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. We are currently embarking on a new phase in hydrogen energy production with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and 13 companies have joined the tender for hydrogen energy strategy in Azerbaijan with EBRD support, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy Rana Humbatova said at the event "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, a consulting company will be selected within a month.

"The tender has already been closed, and 13 companies have submitted proposals to the EBRD. The government is also participating in the assessment of this process. The consultant will participate in the implementation plan of the strategy. This plan will cover regulation, land use, distribution of renewable energy sources, and other important issues.

For example, in the production of green hydrogen, a direct connection of renewable energy sources is required. This is important for certification. This decision does not depend on us, but we must act in accordance with the rules.

Hydrogen is still a very promising area in Azerbaijan. However, the right approach and partnership will be decisive here," she also said.

Humbatova emphasized that Azerbaijan has already signed cooperation agreements with Georgia, Hungary, Romania, as well as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"Hydrogen is also included as an integral part of these agreements. But the main issue is to decide whether to introduce hydrogen at an early or late stage. The position of the European Union partners is very important for us here. Because they will be the main buyer.

At the same time, we have also heard that Europe is having difficulty meeting its targets for domestic hydrogen production and use of 10 million tons. This also affects import demand. Two months ago, Europe created a special platform that will connect producers and buyers.

We have also appealed to SOCAR to participate in this platform. They said that they would consider these opportunities, because for us, the main issue is the availability of buyers.

During COP29, we announced our strategic vision. Three scenarios are envisaged here. At the moment, the balanced scenario is more realistic, but given Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential, we do not rule out the possibility of an ambitious scenario. The whole issue depends on the demand and supply side," she added.

