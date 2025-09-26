Kazakhstan, China’s Fufeng Group sow seeds for major corn processing in Zhambyl

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

A meeting between Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Agriculture and Fufeng Group leaders focused on a major $800 million corn processing project in Zhambyl. The plan includes building an industrial park with starch, biofermentation, power, and chemical plants, processing 1 million tons of corn annually.

